Azerbaijan reports 60 civilian casualties since escalation in Karabakh started

BAKU, October 17. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported on Saturday that the number of civilian deaths from the Azerbaijani side increased to 60 since the beginning of the escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, 270 people were injured.

"As a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian side from September 27 to the present, 60 civilians were killed, 270 were wounded," the ministry said in a statement. According to the report, damage was caused to 327 civil objects, 1 704 private houses and 90 residential buildings.

A day earlier, 47 casualties and 222 wounded civilians were reported.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.