Authorities say ready to use lethal weapons to uphold order in Minsk

MINSK, October 12. /TASS/. Belarusian First Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich said Monday that law enforcement officers stand ready to use lethal weapons to uphold public order in Minsk.

"The protests that largely shifted to Minsk have become organized and highly radicalized. In light of this, officers of the internal affairs agencies and servicemen of the internal troops will not leave the streets and will use special equipment and lethal weapons if need be," he said in a video address published by the agency’s official Telegram channel.