Baku reports Armenia’s rocket attack on Hadrut in Karabakh

BAKU, October 10. /TASS/. The Armenian armed forces delivered a rocket strike on the town of Hadrut in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The enemy is shelling Hadrut from multiple rocket launchers from the Khojaly direction," the statement says.

The Azerbaijani army is taking "adequate measures" in response, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced on Friday that the Azerbaijani army had captured the town of Hadrut and eight more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Following the consultations held in Moscow on Russia’s initiative, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange captured personnel and the bodies of servicemen killed in action.