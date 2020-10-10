Baku reports intensive fighting in Karabakh throughout night

BAKU, October 10. /TASS/. Intensive battles continued in Nagorno-Karabakh throughout the night, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"From the afternoon of October 9 to the morning of October 10, combat operations of various intensity continued along the entire frontline and strikes were delivered on the enemy," the statement says.

The Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a large amount of Armenian manpower and combat hardware, including 13 tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket systems, six D-20 and D-30 howitzers, three Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, two M55 Zastava anti-aircraft systems, two radars and electronic warfare equipment," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Following the consultations held in Moscow on Russia’s initiative, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange captured servicemen and the bodies of personnel killed in action.