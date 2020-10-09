Aliyev claims Azerbaijan’s control over 9 Karabakh settlements

BAKU, October 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed control over a number of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the settlement of Gadrut, Friday.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army has liberated several settlements from occupation: Gadrut, Chaily, Yuhkary-Guzlek, Gorazili, Gyshlag, Garadjally, Efendilar, Suleymanly and Sur," Aliyev listed, calling it a "historic victory" and congratulating his compatriots.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army has an advantage on the battlefield both in terms of equipment and combat training," he underscored.

According to the President, a large amount of Armenian military vehicles have been destroyed since the military action began on September 27, including 196 tanks, 36 armored personnel carriers, one Uragan multiple launch missile system, 10 self-propelled artillery guns, one S-300 air defense system, and 25 Osa anti-aircraft missile systems.

Later, Armenian Defense Ministry debunked the Azerbaijan control over Gadrut. Currently, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan is underway in Moscow.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.