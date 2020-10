WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. The United States wants agreements with Russia to apply to all nuclear warheads, a Department of State spokesperson told TASS on Thursday while commenting on the launch of the hypersonic missile Tsirkon.

"Our goal is to move beyond the bilateral deals of the past and seek to cover all nuclear warheads. We continue to monitor Russian military activity and missile tests, which inform our arms control and security policies," the official said.