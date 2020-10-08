Number of COVID-19 infections in Kazakhstan surpasses 108,400

During the last eight days the growth of the new cases of infection was within 59-92. At the ratio of the number of the population (18.7 mln) the share of the infected makes up 0.5%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.0004%. The coronavirus spread coefficient over the last eight days was at the mark of 1.02. The highest number of the infected over one day (1,962) was registered on July 9.

NUR-SULTAN, October 8. /TASS/. Kazakh doctors over the past 24 hours have detected 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection which is 26 more than the day before. The total number of infections reached 108,454, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Thursday.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 103,604 people have recovered with 139 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. A day earlier 98 recoveries were reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 1,752, increasing over the past 24 hours by three.

As of October 6, the total of 3,045,439 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in the republic. The parameter of detected infections out of those tested is 3.5%. 16.2% of the population have been tested.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry since August 1 began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by the laboratory and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of October 7, 33,877 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 361 patients with this diagnosis have died.

The emergency situation regime due to the spread of the coronavirus was in effect in Kazakhstan since March 16 through May 11. On July 5, the republic’s authorities reintroduced a number of additional restrictions due to the worsening epidemiological situation. They were gradually lifted beginning on August 17, and since August 31 the second stage of lifting of the quarantine measures began.