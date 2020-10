Moscow coronavirus situation gets tougher with every passing day, mayor says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities identified in the past 24 hours stands at 202 compared to yesterday’s 188, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday. This is the highest daily number observed since July 1.

According to the crisis center, 21,865 people (1.75% of all infections) died in Russia from coronavirus-related causes.