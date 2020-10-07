Coronavirus cases in Russia to keep growing for 2-3 weeks — expert

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The growth in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia will continue for two or three weeks, followed by the period of stabilization and decline, said Yevgeny Timakov, an infectious disease specialist, a pediatrician and a vaccinologist.

"The growth will continue for another two or three weeks, and then the [number of] cases will stabilize. They are supposed to stabilize by late October. The gradual decline is likely to continue until late January," said Timakov, who is also chief physician at the Medicine Leader health center.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35,732,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide.