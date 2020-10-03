No aircraft of Azerbaijani Air Force shot down - Defense Ministry

BAKU, October 3. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied on Saturday reports that the Armenian side shot down the country's air force planes.

"We declare once again that not a single combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down," Head of the Defense Ministry’s press service Vagif Dargyakhli told reporters. In his words, Azerbaijan's strike drones "continue to destroy the military equipment of the Armenian forces."

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Saturday that three aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.