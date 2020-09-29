Turkey denies its F-16 shot down Armenian fighter-bomber

ANKARA, September 29. /TASS/. Turkey denies reports its F-16 fighter, while staying in Azerbaijan's airspace, shot down a Sukhoi-25 fighter-bomber of the Armenian Air Force, Bloomberg quoted the chief of the Turkish president's public relation office, Fahrettin Altun, as saying.

Earlier, Armenia's Defense Ministry said that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Sukhoi-25 jet of the Armenian Air Force on Tuesday morning, while providing support for Azerbaijani forces that were delivering strikes against the Armenian city of Vardenis. The Turkish jet reportedly remained inside Azerbaijani airspace.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has dismissed the reports of the incident as a lie.