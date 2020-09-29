{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Turkey denies its F-16 shot down Armenian fighter-bomber

Earlier, Armenia's Defense Ministry said that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Sukhoi-25 jet of the Armenian Air Force on Tuesday morning, while providing support for Azerbaijani forces that were delivering strikes against the Armenian city of Vardenis

ANKARA, September 29. /TASS/. Turkey denies reports its F-16 fighter, while staying in Azerbaijan's airspace, shot down a Sukhoi-25 fighter-bomber of the Armenian Air Force, Bloomberg quoted the chief of the Turkish president's public relation office, Fahrettin Altun, as saying.

Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has dismissed the reports of the incident as a lie.

Azerbaijan
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities declare martial law
"We started mobilizing all citizens above the age of 18", President of the unrecognized republic Arayik Harutyunyan said
US warns Iraq about possible shutdown of embassy in Baghdad - report
According to the WSJ sources among the US officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed this information to the Iraqi President and the Prime Minister during an earlier phone call
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians
His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Russia reports over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-June
The total case tally reached 1,159,573
About 200 military servicemen wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Kremlin says Russian ruble will recover despite current volatility
As of 13:25 Moscow time on Monday, the dollar rate grew to 78.75 rubles, while the euro traded at 91.84 rubles
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
‘Black boxes’ of crashed Ukrainian plane recovered
The data from the flight recorders would be decoded very soon, Kharkov Regional Governor Alexei Kucher said
Armenian government introduces martial law, announces general mobilization
Earlier, President of the inrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan announced martial law in the country
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey emphasize need to stabilize Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Condolences were expressed to the families and friends of the victims," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Armenian PM tells Macron about Turkey’s aggressive position on Karabakh
Pashinyan said that it is necessary to prevent this country’s possible interference
Belarus may supply 4-6 mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports
The necessary agreements are expected to be reached in the near future, the Russian Energy Ministry said
Armenia reports fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s north and south
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, according to earlier reports
Vector’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine are successful
The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine, said Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova
Mass vaccination against coronavirus to start in Russia in late October, expert says
Mass vaccination will begin as soon as the third phase is over, Fyodor Lisitsyn said
Supporting development of nuclear industry is Russia’s priority - PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the industry fulfills strategic tasks related to the country's energy security and its defense capabilities
Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter
One machine is ready, the company hopes it will be sold this year
Putin expresses concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
It was noted that it is important now to do everything possible to prevent further escalation of the conflict and stop hostilities
Moscow reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since June 8
17 patients have died
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
16 Karabakh defense army soldiers killed - defense ministry
More than 100 wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops
Ruble to return to equilibrium level by end-2020 after weakening in September
The average annual exchange rate of the ruble will total 71.2 rubles per dollar in 2020, the Russian Economic Development Ministry believes
Over 3,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow
Earlier in Moscow, medical examinations began on the first people wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus who applied to participate in a vaccine study
Russian Foreign Ministry calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease fire
Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh zone to immediately begin negotiations to stabilize the situation
Armenian Foreign Ministry says Turkey sending mercenaries from Middle East to Karabakh
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, broke out in February 1988
Yerevan eyes forming military and political alliance with Karabakh
Earlier, Armenian PM announced that Yerevan was also considering plans of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
Press review: Armenian-Azeri conflict heats up and Trump's Supreme Court pick woes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 28th
Number of injured in overhead crossing collapse in Moscow region rises to over 50
On Sunday morning, an overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the territory of FM Logistic enterprise in Stupino near Moscow, according to preliminary data, due to overload
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hit newest high-speed targets at Caucasus 2020 drills
The "Caucasus 2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov
Merkel visits Navalny in hospital, Der Spiegel reports
According to Der Spiegel, she visited Navalny "in total secrecy"
Armenian Foreign Minister briefs Russian counterpart on situation in Karabakh
Minister is in constant contact with the Russian Foreign Minister, the Georgian Foreign Ministe
Russia reports 7,867 new coronavirus cases
The number of patients recovered from coronavirus increased by 3,068 per day in Russia
NATO’s presence near Russian, Belarusian borders seen as potential threat - diplomat
The European Union’s statements on non-recognition of Alexander Lukashenko as Belarusian president after his inauguration can be seen as an example of interference into domestic affairs of a sovereign state, Dmitry Mezentsev said
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Legendary TASS photographer Vladimir Musaelyan is no more
Musaelyan was the personal photographer of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev for 14 years
Hackers attack computers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine’s developers
The attacks were conducted several months ago at the moment when the vaccine was being developed
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021
The project may be complete in 2027, according to First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov
Russia, Belarus train to repel military aggression against Union State
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said the exercise followed counter-terrorist scenarios and was not aimed against other countries
UNSC to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 — source
The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict
EU to sanction two Russian individuals, four companies
The restrictions will come into force after the approval by the EU Council and publication in the Official Journal of the European Union
Armenia to look at recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - PM
According to the Armenian prime minister, armed clashes are reported along the entire contact line
Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued
Zelensky states ceasefire in Donbass holds 62 days
Zelensky’s office said that the comprehensive and lasting ceasefire was an unconditional success on the way towards achieving peace in Donbass
Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions
The president asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists
Putin notes importance of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Russian President sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day
