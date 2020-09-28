Armenian PM discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Merkel

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the phone and called on her to influence Turkey’s position on that matter, the press service of the Armenian government said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Armenian prime minister informed the German chancellor about the situation in the region. He noted that Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) is the target of Azerbaijan’s aggression and expressed concern over ongoing combat operations. Pashinyan called on Merkel to spare no effort to make Turkey change its destructive position," it said.

The German chancellor, in turn, expressed concern over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. She noted that there is only peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the necessity to resume talks within the OSCE Minsk Group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia. Later, he slammed the OSCE Minsk Group for inability to settle the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.