Kiev’s deputy envoy to Contact Group supports idea of general amnesty

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. Even in the long-term perspective, total reconciliation and peace in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass will be impossible without a general amnesty, the Kiev government’s first deputy envoy to the Contact Group on eastern Ukrainian settlement, Vitold Fokin, said.

"We should not count on peace, even in long-term perspective, without announcing the general amnesty," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio.

However, the negotiator added that he has "never, in any way" spoken in support of pardoning criminals, who "raped, killed, tortured." In his words, numerous crimes were committed during the conflict and must be investigated, and those guilty brought to justice.

"However, my opinion - my personal stance, not the government's, not the Contact Group's, my personal one - is that we need to declare a general amnesty, to hold elections, to solve the issue of special status for certain regions of Donabass, and even better - for the entire Donbass," Fokin said.

Earlier, the ministry on reintegration of areas outside the Kiev government’s control said it was preparing a package of bills regarding the transitional period that should follow the hot phase of the eastern Ukrainian conflict.