Invitation for Tikhanovskaya to Brussels is interference in Belarusian affairs - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Brussels’ overtures to the former Belarusian presidential candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and invitation for her to attend a meeting of the EU foreign ministers amount to interference in the republic’s affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"EU foreign ministers’ overtures to the self-appointed Belarusian opposition representative and her invitation to Brussels ‘to communicate’ is an integral part of the scenario to meddle in Belarus’ domestic affairs. It is a brazen violation of fundamental norms of the United Nations Charter and the Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, which anniversaries are marked by international community this year," she said.