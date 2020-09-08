Belarusian police launch search for missing opposition politician

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers have started searching for a missing member of the opposition’s Coordination Council’s board Maria Kolesnikova after a request of her relatives, unregistered presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said on his Telegram channel.

"The relatives of Maria Kolesnikova filed a request for the police after her disappearance. The police said the request was accepted and the search for Maria was underway," Babariko said.

Some media reports earlier said that on September 7 unknown individuals kidnapped Kolesnikova near the National Art Museum in Minsk, placing her in a minivan. The lawyers are also searching for two other representatives of the Coordination Council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov.

Police in Minsk told TASS on Monday that they were checking the reports on the alleged kidnapping of Kolesnikova. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said it had no information that the opposition politician had been detained by the state bodies. The Belarusian State Border Committee refused to comment on reports on whether Kolesnikova had crossed the border due to confidentiality reasons.