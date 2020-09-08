Turkey reports record high rise in coronavirus cases since May 15

ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. Turkey’s Health Ministry reported 1,703 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a record high daily number of infections registered in the republic since May 15 when 1,708 cases were confirmed.

"In the past 24 hours, 103,925 tests were carried out and 1,703 cases were recorded, 57 people died. Now the total death toll is 6,730 and the number of those infected is 281,509," the ministry said.

A total of 252,152 people have recovered, according to the ministry.

Turkey recorded its first coronavirus case on March 10. The local citizen, who was diagnosed with the infection, had returned from Europe. On April 19, Turkey registered 127 fatalities per day. This was the highest number of deaths since the start of the coronavirus spread in the country.