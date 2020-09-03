Belarusian police detain 24 people during protests in Minsk on Wednesday

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Belarusian police detained 24 people during protests in the country’s capital of Minsk on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Twenty-four people, including three students, were detained for violating the law on public events. Sixteen people will remain in custody until administrative hearings take place," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, about 1,000 people participated in protests across the country on Wednesday.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12% refused to recognize the election’s results and is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council keeps calling on the country’s people to carry on with protests, while the authorities are emphasizing the need to put an end to unauthorized activities.