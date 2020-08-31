Uncontrolled lifting of COVID-19 restrictions ‘recipe for disaster’ - WHO

GENEVA, August 31. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned countries against lifting the restrictions introduced to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic too quickly. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during a briefing in Geneva that uncontrolled lifting of measures is a "recipe for disaster."

"If countries are serious about opening up, they must be serious about suppressing transmission and saving lives. This may seem like an impossible balance, but it’s not. It can be done and it has been done. But it can only be done if countries are in control of transmission," he said. "The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster," he stressed.