Bloc Development/For! and The Progressives wins election to Riga City Council

RIGA, August 30. /TASS/. The bloc of Development/For! and The Progressives, secured victory in the early election to the Riga City Council, garnering 26.16% of the vote, Latvia’s Central Election Commission said on Sunday.

According to the Central Election Commission, the Social Democratic Party "Harmony" came in second with 16.89% of the vote. It is followed by New Unity (15.24%), All for Latvia! - For Fatherland and Freedom Party - The Latvian National Independence Movement (9.64%), Honor to Serve Riga (7.72%), the Latvian Russian Union (6.52%) and the New Conservative Party (6.39%).

The bloc of Development/For! and The Progressives could obtain 18 mandates in the Riga City Council, Harmony - 12, New Unity -10, the national union and the Latvian union of regions - 7, Honor to Serve Riga - 5, the Latvian Russian Union and the New Conservative Party - 4.

The election was held calmly and no serious incidents were reported.

The early election to the Riga City Council was held on August 29. A total of 156 polling stations opened in Riga and citizens were able to cast their votes at any of them. The voter turnout reached 40.58% - a total of 71,521 citizens took part in the election.

Voters elected 60 deputies to the Council out of 707 candidates, combined into 15 lists. To enter the Council, a political movement must overcome the five-percent threshold.