Israel strikes Hezbollah targets near Lebanese border in response to gunfire

TASS, August 26. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched air strikes on Hezbollah observation posts near the Lebanese border in response to gunfire, the IDF said via Twitter.

"During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops. We responded with fire, and our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border. This is a severe event and we remain ready to combat any threat to our borders," the IDF noted.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Avichay Adraee has reported Tuesday about an incident on the border with Lebanon where wire fencing was ripped through to make a passage, which was found by Israeli troops. Al-Hadath TV reported that Israeli jet fighters had been scrambled over the Lebanese border.

Earlier, Israeli artillery fired illumination missiles over the area near residential areas of Houla and Meiss El Jabal. Servicemen are currently searching the areas adjacent to the kibbutz of Manara to check that a Hezbollah armed group did not infiltrate the country from Lebanon.

The army command raised partial alarm and cordoned off roads in north Galilee, residents are recommended to stay indoors. According to the TV channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the headquarters of the northern military district to personally oversee the operation.

On July 27, the Israeli army reported that it had foiled an infiltration of an armed terrorist group in the Lebanese border area, gunfight ensued, leaving no victims on the Israeli side. The army press service noted that the Israeli forces fired small arms and machine guns at the enemy.

Netanyahu earlier warned that Lebanon and Hezbollah would be responsible for any attack on Israel carried out from the Lebanese territory.