Kim Jong-un calls meeting to discuss typhoon consequences - agency

TASS, August 26. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had convened a meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea to discuss the fight against coronavirus spread in the country and mitigating consequences of a typhoon, the Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

"The meeting determined urgent measures to prevent damage from a typhoon," the agency said.

It is also noted that the meeting discussed "certain shortcomings of the quarantine measures" imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.