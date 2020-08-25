Israeli artillery fires illumination ammo near Lebanese border

BEIRUT, August 26. /TASS/. Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Avichay Adraee has reported Tuesday about an incident on the border with Lebanon where wire fencing was ripped through to make a passage, which was found by Israeli troops. Al-Hadath TV reported that the Israeli artillery had fired illumination ammo over the area near residential areas of Houla and Meiss El Jabal. Servicemen are currently searching the areas adjacent to the kibbutz of Manara to check that a Hezbollah armed group did not infiltrate the country from Lebanon.

The army command raised partial alarm and cordoned off roads in north Galilee, residents are recommended to stay indoors.

According to the TV channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the headquarters of the northern military district to personally oversee the operation.