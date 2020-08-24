Cyprus lists Russia in Category C, allows entry for some visitors

NICOSIA, August 25. /TASS/. Some categories of Russian citizens will be able to visit the Republic of Cyprus starting from August 28 provided that they self-isolate for 14 days, the country’s Health Ministry said in its new weekly list published on Monday.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Russia was officially included in this list as a Category C country.

Only certain categories of citizens are allowed to enter Cyprus from Category C countries, who are able to undergo a test for the coronavirus upon the arrival in Cyprus or have a negative COVID-19 test not later than 72 hours before the flight.

The ministry announced that 10 countries are being downgraded. Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland and Iceland move from Category A to Category B, while Croatia, France, the Netherlands, Andorra and Tunisia move from Category B to Category C. The only country, which was upgraded, is Sweden, which moved from Category C up to Category B.