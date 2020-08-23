Opposition rally on Minsk’s Independence Square over

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. A mass protest rally has finished on Minsk’s central Independence Square. Both the demonstrators and the police are leaving the square, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The opposition rally began at 14:00 local time. After a two-hour peaceful action, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to the Hero City Minsk monument located two kilometers of the Independence Square. After a short rally, some of the demonstrators marched to the State Flag Square and the presidential residence. Others returned to the Independence Square.