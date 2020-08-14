Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,640, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,645.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported nearly 251,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 195,000 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

According to the latest statistics, more than 20.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 755,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 912,823 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 722,964 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,498 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.