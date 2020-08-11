Jordan eyes Russian coronavirus vaccine

CAIRO, August 11. /TASS/. Jordan is planning to submit a request to purchase Russia’s novel coronavirus vaccine, Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said according to Ammon News portal.

"Jordan has been tracking the vaccine from the early stages of its development, it was studied in closed circles," he said. "The Kingdom will contact Russian authorities to get the Russian vaccine as soon as possible."

The minister also underlined that the vaccine created in Russia was not initially up for sale commercially unlike in the case of many international companies that offered vaccines for pre-order.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. Putin also revealed that one of his daughters received the injection and is feeling well.

According to Kirill Dmitriyev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia received preliminary applications to purchase more than one billion doses of the Russian breakthrough vaccine from 20 countries. He noted that Latin American, Middle Eastern and Asian countries are most interested to buy it, with a number of contracts already finalized.