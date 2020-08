Police in Minsk take control of the situation with numerous protests

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. One person was killed during protests in Minsk last night, representative of the Viasna human rights center Valentin Stefanovich told TASS in a phone conversation.

"Yes, there is information of one casualty. This happened as a result of special transport colliding with the participants of the protest. Three people were seriously injured, one died as a result of head injury," he said.

TASS has no official information from Belarusian law enforcement on the deceased.