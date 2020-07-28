Azerbaijani top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh settlement

BAKU, July 28. /TASS/. Issues of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Dzheikhun Bairamov and Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides expressed satisfaction over the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Russia in terms of strategic partnership, in conditions of good-neighborly relations, friendship and mutual understanding. They noted the importance of comprehensive Azerbaijani-Russian relations from the point of view of the interests of the two countries and new possibilities for stability and progress in the region," it said.

The two diplomats noted the good level of cooperation in the spheres of industry, tourism, transport, communications, and education.

"Dzheikhun Bairamov stressed the importance of further talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and noted that these talks should be real and substantive," the ministry said. "The minister added that Azerbaijan demands result-oriented talks."

The Russian ambassador noted that Russian keeps a close eye on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He stressed that Russia’s position as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group is well-known.