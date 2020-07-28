Russia set to have UNSC review weapons sanctions against CAR, says UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 28. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) has all the grounds to have the arms embargo lifted and Russia supports these demands, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to extend sanctions against the Central African Republic for one more year. However an exemption was made for supplies of certain types of weapons carried out upon notification of the committee to CAR security forces and state law enforcement agencies.

"The simplified procedure of supplies of grenade launchers to the CAR provides by the resolution is another small step to support people of the Central African Republic," Nebenzya said.

He recalled that the authorities of that country "call on the Council to lift the arms embargo." "Obviously, they have all the grounds for that," he stressed. "That is why we are determined to continue to review the Security Council’s restrictions.".