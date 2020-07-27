Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 37,390

YEREVAN, July 27. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 73 in the past twenty-four hours to 37,390, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 73 new coronavirus cases were identified and 187 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 26,665 people have recovered from the disease while the total number of infected people stands at 37,390," the statement says.

A day earlier, Armenia reported 321 new coronavirus cases.

Six coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past day, bringing fatalities to 711 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the latest data indicate.

The Armenian population equals 2.9 million people, which means that the coronavirus infection has been identified among about 1.2% of the republic’s residents since the start of the pandemic in the country. Over this time, about 157,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Armenia and about 24% of them have been positive.

The Armenian government made a decision on July 13 to extend the emergency regime in the republic until August 12 due to the tense coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 16,431,700 people have been infected worldwide and more than 652,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,056,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.