US lawmakers approve annual defense bill envisaging sanctions against Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has adopted the National Defense Authorization Act for the next fiscal year, which obliges the administration to toughen sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipeline projects.

The vote was broadcast live by the website of the lower chamber of the US Congress.

The next fiscal year in the United States begins on October 1.

The document is yet to undergo a complicated process of approval. The White House has already vowed to veto the document in its present form.