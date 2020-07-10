Serbian PM says Friday was worst day since outbreak

BELGRADE, July 10. /TASS/. Serbia registered the highest number of single-day deaths from coronavirus - 18 - on Friday. Coronavirus cases rose by 386 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 17,728. The death toll climbed to 370, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in a joint address with Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar.

"It was the worst day since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, as 18 people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 130 are on ventilators and we have confirmed 386 new cases after 8,646 tests," Brnabic said.

She put the blame on "people’s irresponsible behavior" and urged the population not to take part in protests.

In the meantime, Loncar said that there were no more hospitals beds for new patients in Belgrade, so the sick people are transported to hospitals in other cities.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 352 new one-day cases. About 3,5000 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals. Around 480,000 people have been tested since the coronavirus outbreak. The mortality rate surpassed 2%.

Serbia declared the state of emergency in 20 cities and municipalities. According to health officials, the second wave is notorious for a more severe clinical picture and high numbers of young people among those infected.

