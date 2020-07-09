Russian, Cypriot foreign ministers discuss peace solutions to Cyprus dispute

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Cyprus, Sergey Lavrov and Nikos Christodoulakis, held talks by phone on Thursday, focusing on solutions to the Cyprus dispute and on the program of celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Nicosia.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on pressing bilateral issues with an emphasis on implementation of the program of events for this year to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations established between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Cyprus. Apart from that, they touched upon the Cyprus settlement with regard to its future consideration at the United Nations Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone conversation was requested by the Cypriot side.

Cyprus was divided on an ethnic principle after the Turkish forces invaded the island in 1974. The offensive had been triggered by a state coup launched by supporters of the island’s accession to Greece. Armed confrontation resulted in Turkey’s control over approximately 37% of the island. In 1983, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) declared independence in the northern part of the island. Its southern part, inhabited mostly by Greek Cypriots, remains under the control of the Republic of Cyprus.