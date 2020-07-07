Iran may tighten coronavirus restrictions since the situation worsens

The Coronavirus Fight Headquarters "gave recommendations to impose restrictions in Tehran Province, and new decisions will be made in this regard," Tasnim news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying. Rabiee did not specify, however, what measures could be taken. "The return to normalcy and participation in unnecessary gatherings of people caused [a new wave in] the spread of the disease," he said.

As many as 200 patients died in the country in the past 24 hours, the highest daily coronavirus death toll since the epidemic hit Iran, while the overall number of coronavirus deaths has amounted to 11,931. The previous highest daily death toll from coronavirus was reported on July 5, when 163 coronavirus patients died, Ministry of Health’s Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said earlier on Tuesday.

"The number of new coronavirus cases made up 2,637, while the overall number of infections has amounted to 245,688," ISNA news agency quoted her as saying.

According to the Ministry of Health, 207,000 patients have recovered, and 1,846,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

The number of daily infections peaked on March 30, after which it began to decline, dropping to the minimum daily figure of 802 people. However, after May 3, the figure began growing once again, reaching a record of 3,574 cases on June 4. Amid the worsening coronavirus situation, Iran’s authorities made wearing masks in public places compulsory since July 5.

Since April 11, the authorities started easing anti-coronavirus measures in Iran. Most citizens have returned to work, shopping malls, hair salons and restaurants have been opened, while restrictions on transportation between the provinces for private vehicles have been lifted. Mosques have been opened in many cities. The most affected provinces are Khuzestan, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Razavi Khorasan and Ilam.