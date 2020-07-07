Iran reports highest daily death toll from coronavirus, says health ministry

TEHRAN, July 7./TASS/. Iran reported 200 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday with their overall number exceeding 11,900, the Ministry of Health’s Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari reported.

"The number of new coronavirus cases made up 2,637, while the overall number of infections has amounted to 245,688," ISNA news agency quoted her as saying. Sima Sadat Lari said that 200 patients died in the country in the past 24 hours, while the overall number of coronavirus deaths has amounted to 11,931. The previous highest daily death toll from coronavirus was reported on July 5, when 163 coronavirus patients died.

According to the Ministry of Health, 207,000 patients have recovered, and 1,846,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

The number of daily infections peaked on March 30, after which it began to decline, dropping to the minimum daily figure of 802 people. However, after May 3, the figure began growing once again, reaching a record of 3,574 cases on June 4. Amid the worsening coronavirus situation, Iran’s authorities made wearing masks in public places compulsory since July 5.

Since April 11, the authorities started easing anti-coronavirus measures in Iran. Most citizens have returned to work, shopping malls, hair salons and restaurants have been opened, while restrictions on transportation between the provinces for private vehicles have been lifted. Mosques have been opened in many cities. The most affected provinces are Khuzestan, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Razavi Khorasan and Ilam.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,756,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 541,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,753,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.