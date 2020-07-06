Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 202,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. More than 202,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 6, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 11.3 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 6, as many as 11,327,790 novel coronavirus cases and 532,340 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 202,545 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,134.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,820,840. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 122,886 and the number of deaths - by 2,486 and reached 265,024.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,791,160 and the number of fatalities is 200,238. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,939 and the number of deaths - by 357.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,170,720 cases and 27,566 fatalities as of July 6. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,563 and the number of deaths - by 492.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,833,552), Brazil (1,577,004), India (697,413), Russia (687,862), Peru (299,080), Chile (295,532), the United Kingdom (285,420), Mexico (252,165), Spain (250,545), and Italy (241,611).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.