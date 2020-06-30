Azerbaijan’s coronavirus cases top 17,500

BAKU, June 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan rose by 556 in the past 24 hours, an increase of 12 compared to yesterday’s figures, the national crisis center under the Azeri cabinet said Tuesday.

The total number of known cases reached 17,524. "In the past 24 hours, seven people with positive coronavirus tests died," the statement reads. Yesterday, eight new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported. Overall, 213 people in the country died from the virus or 1.2% of the total infections.

Total recoveries stand at 9,715, after 346 more people were discharged from medical facilities. Moreover, 7,596 are still hospitalized with coronavirus, the country carried out 482,170 coronavirus tests, including 6,645 in the past 24 hours.

Azerbaijan reported its first coronavirus case on February 28.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,689,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.