WHO: Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 133,000 in past day

GENEVA, June 23. /TASS/. More than 133,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 23, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 8.99 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 23, as many as 8,993,659 novel coronavirus cases and 469,587 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 133,326 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,847.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,437,946. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 67,425 and the number of deaths - by 2,436 and reached 224,207.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,562,642 and the number of fatalities is 193,794. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,864 and the number of deaths - by 428.

The East Mediterranean region has 933,052 cases and 20,997 fatalities as of June 23. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,534 and the number of deaths - by 466.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,268,753), Brazil (1,085,038), Russia (599,705), India (440,215), the United Kingdom (305,293), Peru (254,936), Chile (246,963), Spain (246,504), Italy (238,720), and Iran (207,525).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.