Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil tops 1 million — health ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Brazil has surpassed the one-million benchmark, according to the health ministry’s official bulletin released on Friday.

In line with the updated figures, record 54,771 new cases of the infection were detected in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 1,032,913. A total of 1,206 people died of the disease in the reported period, with the total death toll being 48 954 as of Friday.

Approximately 507,200 people have already recovered from the illness.