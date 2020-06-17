Remaining coronavirus restrictions in Moscow to stay until mid-July — mayor

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The remaining restrictions, earlier imposed in Moscow amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be lifted no earlier than in mid-July, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"I think that the remaining restrictions will definitely not be lifted before mid-July. This is a two-months transition period, and we don’t want any setbacks," he said.

On March 5, Moscow was put on the increased alert regime, with subsequent additional restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, but began lifting them since mid-May due to improvement of the situation. Gradually, many industrial enterprises and construction sites were reopened, as well as multiple state service centers, retail and services industry businesses

Since June 9, Moscow cancelled the self-isolation regime, outdoors schedule and passes for public transport. Beauty parlors and veterinary clinics are open again, restrictions on carsharing, visiting cemeteries are removed, movie studios and research institutes work as usual.

Since June 16, restrictions on general dentistry, libraries, museums, the Zoo will be removed, attending sports events will be allowed again. Besides, summer cafes will reopen, followed by stationary catering businesses. Since June 23, Moscow will reopen fitness clubs and will remove restrictions from kindergartens and social protection offices. Masks and gloves in public places will remain obligatory.