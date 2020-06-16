Beijing may face multiple COVID-19 outbreaks on the horizon, says expert

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. The authorities of the Chinese capital may encounter new problems soon because of the existing risk of a series of new COVID-19 outbreaks. This opinion was voiced by Shanghai-based virologist Zhang Wenhong, as quoted by the Global Times newspaper on Tuesday.

The expert noted that after the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Xinfadi market in Beijing there is a mixture of encouraging, yet bad news. The bad news is that the market has a huge volume of contacts, which means that the additional outbreaks are possible in the future.

At the same time the expert thinks that even with those risks the Chinese government may normalize the epidemiological situation in the capital in the long run and maintain a minimum infection level throughout the country that is close to zero. He stressed that the excessively strict measures, like halting freezing economic activity and halting public life are unnecessary.

According to Zhang Wenhong, the Chinese government has already created a rather effective mechanism to eradicate the centers of infection and is capable of suppressing the virus at the early stage. The expert stressed that China’s business and public sectors as well as ordinary citizens should continue to follow the official instructions and stay on guard (that is, to wear protective masks, use disinfectants, etc - TASS).

A COVID-19 outbreak at Beijing’s largest wholesale Xinfadi market in the southern district of Fengtai was reported last week. The majority of those infected were local vendors and their relatives and friends. The authorities of the capital were forced to temporarily shut down several important commercial facilities, including those in the western part of the city since they were located in the heightened risk zone. Previously, Beijing’s authorities enforced increased control measures in all residential communities having over 7,000 inhabitants.

According to the latest statistics, currently there are 107 patients with the disease caused by COVID-19 hospitalized in Beijing. During the entire course of the pandemic, the city recorded 700 cases of the infection, with 584 patients having recovered and nine fatalities.