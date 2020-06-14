Atlanta restaurant catches fire amid protests, highways blocked - reports

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. One of Wendy's restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, caught fire amid protests over death of a black man by the police, US central media reported from the scene.

The building in question is the restaurant where the victim, Rayshard Brooks, was injured by Atlanta police officers. Fire teams cannot extinguish the fire, because hundreds of protesters block the way.

The protesters blocked several highways in downtown Atlanta, which connect Georgia to other states. Ealier, the police used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported a probe into the accident. According to the agency, police officers were dispatched Friday night to a fast food restaurant. A black man, later identified as Rayshard Brooks, fell asleep in his car, blocking passage to other cars.

The police officers determined that Brooks was inebriated. When they attempted to apprehend the man, he resisted, grabbing a Taser from an officer. During the altercation, an officer shot Brooks. He was hospitalized, but died in the hospital. One police officer was injured during the incident. The Atlanta police chief resigned over the incident Saturday.

Mass protests and riots in the US sparked in many US states following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged. US National Guard was has been brought in to fight the mass riots.