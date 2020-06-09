Over 131,000 cases of COVID-19 documented globally in past 24 hours - WHO

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. Over 131,000 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been documented globally in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of people infected surpassing 6.93 mln, the World Health Organization (WHO) informs. The coronavirus death toll has risen by 3,400, nearing 401,000, the WHO added.

The WHO statistics only include officially confirmed data provided by the states. A day earlier, 136,409 cases were documented.

North and South America come in first on the total amount of people infected (3,311,387), with 76,512 cases and 2,410 deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. The death toll in those regions reaches 181,804. In Europe, 2,286,560 cases of COVID-19 and 184,120 coronavirus-related deaths have been documented. In the past 24 hours, the number of infected persons in Europe has risen by 18,258, and the death toll has risen by 388.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region comes in third on the number of infected persons with 641,429 cases of COVID-19 and 14,602 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past 24 hours, the number of people infected has risen by 17,745, with the death toll increasing by 276.

The highest number of infections is documented in the USA (1,915,712), followed by Brazil (672,846), Russia (476,658), the UK (286,198), India (256,611), Spain (241,550), Italy (234,998), Peru (191,758), Germany (184,193), and Iran (171,789).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

As of June 8, a total of 476,658 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 230,688 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,971 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.