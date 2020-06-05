WHO: аround 130,000 new coronavirus cases detected globally over day

GENEVA, June 5. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the world over the day increased by almost 130,000. The number of deaths increased by 4,800 and approached 383,000.

The region of North and South America ranks first in terms of the number of cases - 3,022,824. Over the day, the figure increased by 73,369. The number of deaths increased by 3,242 and reached 168,553. In Europe, there are 2,221,148 cases and 183,313 deaths. In 24 hours, the number of cases increased by 19,758, and the number of deaths - by 911.

The third position in the number of infected is occupied by the Eastern Mediterranean region. There, the number of infected reached 570,026, 13,458 deaths were reported. Over the day, the number of infected increased by 17,529, while 277 people died.

The United States reported the most cases - 1,823,220 people, followed by Brazil (555,383), Russia (441,108), the United Kingdom (279,860), Spain (240,326), Italy (233,836), India (216,919), Germany (182,764), Peru (174,884), and Turkey (166,422).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.