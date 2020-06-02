Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 113,000 in past day - WHO

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. More than 113,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 2, with the overall number of such cases exceeding six million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 2, as many as 6,194,533 novel coronavirus cases and 376,320 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 113,198 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,242.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,905,432. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 64,718 and the number of deaths - by 1,820 and reached 163,248.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,175,941 and the number of fatalities is 182,416. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,150 and the number of deaths - by 1,824.

The East Mediterranean region has 536,148 cases and 12,899 fatalities as of June 1. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,011 and the number of deaths - by 272.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,783,638), Brazil (514,849), Russia (423,741), the United Kingdom (276,336), Spain (240,010), Italy (233,197), India (198,706), Germany (182,028), Turkey (164,769), and Peru (164,476).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.