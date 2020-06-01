Russian, Italian medics to continue contact on pandemic countering

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian and Italian medics will continue cooperation on coronavirus prevention, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said Monday.
The diplomat noted that a spontaneous, immediate cooperation emerged between the Russian and the Italian research institutes during the very first days of the pandemic.
"Of course, the presence of the military sanitary mission from Russia in Lombardy made it possible to establish a very serious cooperation, exchange of experience," he said. "The military medics of the two nations made a decision to continue these contacts and exchange experience on clinical work with the coronavirus patients.".