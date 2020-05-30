Passes, other itinerary documents cancelled in 15 Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Passes, certificates and other itinerary documents introduced to limit people’s movements amid the novel coronavirus pandemic have already been cancelled in 15 out of the 48 Russian regions that had introduced them.

Therefore, movement restrictions imposed by regional authorities remain in place in 33 Russian regions as of Friday evening, including Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region, which account for the majority of all cases.

Novel coronavirus cases have been registered in every administrative region of Russia. In all of them, self-isolation was ordered either as an obligatory measure or in the form of a recommendation.

Some regions, including the Crimean city of Sevastopol and the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, have restricted entry of people from other regions.

At the same time, some Russian regions ease restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, allowing residents to walk outdoors and opening parks and stores selling non-essential goods.

Some regions, where the novel coronavirus situation is relatively favorable - such as Crimea, the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and the northern region of Murmansk have already cancelled the obligatory self-isolation regime for everyone except people aged over 65 and people with chronic conditions.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.