Palestinian president announces withdrawal from all deals with Israel, US — agency

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Tuesday that his country withdraws from all agreements with Israel and the United States, the WAFA news agency reported.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine today are freed from all deals and agreements with the government of the United States and Israel, and from all obligations that stem from those deals and agreements, including in the security sphere," the agency quoted the Palestinian leader as saying.