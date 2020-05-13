Top Russian official says agreement reached on future actions to resolve Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Berlin consultations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine took place in a constructive atmosphere and an agreement was reached on future actions, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Office Dmitry Kozak told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Additional consultations on resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine took place at the Federal Chancellor’s office today. The conversation was held in a constructive and businesslike manner, an agreement was reached on future mutual actions to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and accomplish many difficult tasks, which require a decision on interacting with representatives of Donbass and Ukraine within the Normandy Four group," he said.