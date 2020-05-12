Turkish presidential spokesman wishes recovery to Russian counterpart

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish Presidential Spokesman Fahrettin Altun has wished a speedy recovery to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Peskov who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We attach great importance to coordination and cooperation with our friend Russia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish a speedy recovery to my friend, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Together, we will achieve success," Altun wrote on Twitter in Russian.

The Russian presidential spokesman, a Turkologist, used to work at the Russian embassy in Turkey. He has several times acted as an interpreter at Vladimir Putin’s meetings with top Turkish officials.

